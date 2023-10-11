Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Tennant by 2.8% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 22,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $1,139,863. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

