First Command Bank Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

