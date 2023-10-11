GenTrust LLC Sells 50 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GenTrust LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $46,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

