Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,505 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,350,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average of $320.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

