Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

HSIC stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

