Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.