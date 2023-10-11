ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.