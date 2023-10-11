IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 12,541 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,291 shares of company stock worth $13,555,462 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %
Alphabet stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
