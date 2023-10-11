Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

