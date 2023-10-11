Insider Buying: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,400 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,993,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,754,769.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $605,244.24.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

