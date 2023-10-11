Insider Buying: First Au Limited (ASX:FAU) Insider Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

First Au Limited (ASX:FAU – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,000.00 ($9,615.38).
Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Daniel Raihani purchased 15,000,000 shares of First Au stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($28,846.15).
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Daniel Raihani purchased 25,000,000 shares of First Au stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,000.00 ($48,076.92).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
First Au Limited explores for gold and base metals in Western Australia's Goldfields and Pilbara. It holds 100% interests in the Gimlet gold project located to the north west of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; the Victoria Gold project; and the Mabel Creek project. First Au Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Balwyn, Australia.
