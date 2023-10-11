Insider Buying: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CFO Acquires 5,490 Shares of Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $863.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,311,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

