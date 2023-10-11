Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Sells 31,685 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luca Maestri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.15.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

