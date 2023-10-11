Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 785 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $228,662.72.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $454,439.70.

Twilio Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $112,502,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $110,818,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

