Insight Folios Inc Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

NVDA opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

