Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $7.91 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,226 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

