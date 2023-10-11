Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,722 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 77,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

