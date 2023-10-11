iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38,450.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 98,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 245,129 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

INDA opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.