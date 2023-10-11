Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,520 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 337 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $10,325.68.

nCino Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Stories

