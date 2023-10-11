Jessup Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,174 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.