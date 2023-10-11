Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $80,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

