Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 134,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

