K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,291 shares of company stock worth $13,555,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

