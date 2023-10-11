Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 5,806 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.95.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

