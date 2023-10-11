Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

