Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Sells 20,763 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,763 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

