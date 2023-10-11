Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) Insider Dixie Marshall Buys 2,000,000 Shares

Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Dixie Marshall purchased 2,000,000 shares of Lotus Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$470,000.00 ($301,282.05).
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 20.76.
About Lotus Resources
