Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,300 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 40.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Up 4.9 %

UNFI opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $863.46 million, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.07. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Natural Foods

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.