Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Up 1.2 %

PNR opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.18. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

