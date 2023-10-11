Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 2.3 %

CZR stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

