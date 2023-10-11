Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $615,000 Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.2 %

UHS opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.00.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

