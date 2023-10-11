Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $618,000 Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

WOR opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $2,385,931.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $2,385,931.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,592. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

