Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $643,000 Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after buying an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,556,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,139,000 after buying an additional 521,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,048 shares of company stock worth $6,476,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.04.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.04. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $149.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

