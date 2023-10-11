Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 389.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLVM. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

