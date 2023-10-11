Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

