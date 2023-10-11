Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

SSTK stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $285,467.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.