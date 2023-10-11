Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $97,675,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $80,728,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $195.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

