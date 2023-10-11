Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 616.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,120 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 109.3% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.08. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

