Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

International Paper Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

