Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in APA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in APA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at about $816,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in APA by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 0.7 %

APA stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.50.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

