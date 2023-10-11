Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after buying an additional 184,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,648.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $800,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,533.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

