Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.99.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.