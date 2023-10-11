Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LYSCF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

