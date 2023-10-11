Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 157.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 109.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.57. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.