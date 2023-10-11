MBA Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MBA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

