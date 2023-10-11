Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,879 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 15.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $6,350,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $7,909,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

