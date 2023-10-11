Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 30,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Baker Chad R raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 53,465 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 54,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

MSFT opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.71 and its 200-day moving average is $320.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

