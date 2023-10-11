Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.3% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,350,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.34.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.71 and a 200-day moving average of $320.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

