Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $6,350,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $7,909,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

MSFT opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

