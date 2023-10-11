Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MLLGF
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.