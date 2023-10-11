NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 29,550.20 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 29,550.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 290,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
NXDT stock opened at 8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.54. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 7.98 and a 12-month high of 14.42.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
